Simple Solution Puppy Training Pads (56Pk)

Puppy Training Pads will make house training your puppy much easier, so wave goodbye to the days of messy newspaper.

Great for housebreaking your new puppy and also for providing a toilet area.

For indoor, confined or also ill pets.

Made from a super absorbent top layer with plastic backing and the added benefit of a pet attractant to make training your puppy simple and easy.

Key Features:

Hold 10 times more liquid than standard economy pads

Use advanced Polymer Technology to convert liquid into gel & also lock in moisture

Specifically designed neutralisers eliminate tough urine odours

Accelerate training time by encouraging instinctive elimination

Absorbent core draws in wetness to also prevent messy tracking

Embossed quilt pattern traps urine & directs moisture down

Five layer construction traps more urine for repeat use or also large breed pets

Also suitable for adult and senior dogs, in particular house dogs, Puppy Training Pads offer a simple way to protect the home from stains and odours.