Marketplace.
BAM! Catnip Spray 150ml

BAM! Catnip Spray 150ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BAM! Catnip Spray 150ml
Made with 100% Pure Catnip Oil. Amazing for freshing old toys.100% premium North American Catnip - the strongest, finest & purest catnip for hours of exercise & fun filled excitement for your Kitty!BAM! Catnip is the strongest, finest purest grade catnip grown the the very highest quality in North America.Launched in 2015, the brand has a large social media following… Wowzers!
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here