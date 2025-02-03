Simple Solution Puppy Training Pads (14Pk)

Marketplace.
Puppy Training Pads will make house training your puppy much easier, so wave goodbye to the days of messy newspaper.Great for housebreaking your new puppy and also for providing a toilet area.For indoor, confined or also ill pets.Made from a super absorbent top layer with plastic backing and the added benefit of a pet attractant to make training your puppy simple and easy.Key Features:Hold 10 times more liquid than standard economy padsUse advanced Polymer Technology to convert liquid into gel & also lock in moistureSpecifically designed neutralisers eliminate tough urine odoursAccelerate training time by encouraging instinctive eliminationAbsorbent core draws in wetness to also prevent messy trackingEmbossed quilt pattern traps urine & directs moisture downFive layer construction traps more urine for repeat use or also large breed petsAlso suitable for adult and senior dogs, in particular house dogs, Puppy Training Pads offer a simple way to protect the home from stains and odours.
