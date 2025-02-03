Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Combo Keyboard and Mouse - UK English GX30Z21573

Designed to level the playing field, the Lenovo Legion K300 Gaming Keyboard gives entry-level gamers everything they need to compete with the pros, at a fraction of the cost. Full-size layout, programmable keys, and a 24-key rollover membrane with 5-zone RGB lighting set a strong foundation of style and performance. Compact design and adjustability make it the perfect companion for both tournaments and casual use.

The Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse delivers the performance, comfort, and control that eager entry-level gamers need to play like the pros. Destined to be a trusted ally, it boasts an ergonomic, ambidextrous design, 8 easily programmable buttons, an ultra-precise 8,000 DPI adjustable sensor, and customisable RGB LED backlighting on the iconic Legion logo.