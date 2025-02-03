Marketplace.
image 1 of Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Combo Keyboard and Mouse - UK English GX30Z21573

Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Combo Keyboard and Mouse - UK English GX30Z21573

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Five Tech Limited.

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Combo Keyboard and Mouse - UK English GX30Z21573
Designed to level the playing field, the Lenovo Legion K300 Gaming Keyboard gives entry-level gamers everything they need to compete with the pros, at a fraction of the cost. Full-size layout, programmable keys, and a 24-key rollover membrane with 5-zone RGB lighting set a strong foundation of style and performance. Compact design and adjustability make it the perfect companion for both tournaments and casual use.The Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse delivers the performance, comfort, and control that eager entry-level gamers need to play like the pros. Destined to be a trusted ally, it boasts an ergonomic, ambidextrous design, 8 easily programmable buttons, an ultra-precise 8,000 DPI adjustable sensor, and customisable RGB LED backlighting on the iconic Legion logo.
Sold by Five Tech Limited. (Fivetech Limited)

View all Laptops & Computing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here