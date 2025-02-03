Bomb Cosmetics Body Buffer Soap Shower Sponge Let that Mango

Soap Infused Sponge with Essential Oils Can be used up to 35 times Proudly cruelty-free Elevate your shower experience and indulge in a spa-like treatment right at home. Our Body Buffers are designed to cleanse, exfoliate, massage, and nourish your skin from head to toe, thanks to their unique triple butter blend. Plus, they’re infused with the delightful scents of pure Mandarin & Grapefruit essential oils!

Soap Infused Sponge with Essential Oils Scent: Mandarin & Grapefruit Can be used up to 35 times

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sorbitol, Sodium Stearate, Sodium Laurate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Oleate, Sodium Myristate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Glyceryl Laurate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Theobroma Cacao(Cocoa) Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Sodium Thiosulfate, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin) Peel Oil, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Linalool, Limonene, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 17200 (Red 33).

Number of uses

35

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)