Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset I6N-00001

Stay focused and connect seamlessly to your Surface or other Windows. PC with Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset, the wired, Certified for Microsoft Teams headset that makes calls and productivity comfortable and reliable, with great audio quality — all at an exceptional value.

Comfortable on ear design with lightweight, padded earcups for all day wear. Background noise reducing microphone. High-quality stereo speakers optimized for voice.

