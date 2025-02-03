Wanderflower Earth Mother Pregnancy Essentials Set

Pregnancy essentials kit

Set includes:

1x Bump Mask (50ml)

1x Stretch Mark Oil (100ml)

Formulated with essential oils, vitamin E and jojoba oil

Soothe & Relax

A thoughtfully curated gift for pregnancy. Birth and beyond using natural ingredients and remedies to enhance the physical and emotional wellbeing during this precious time of life.

Directions:

Bump Mask: Apply to clean, dry skin. Unfold the mask and place onto your bump, take 10-15 minutes to completely relax and disconnect from the world around you . Remove the mask and massage excess serum into your bump & hips.

Stretch Mark Oil: Pour a few drops of oil into your hands and massage into your skin using circular motions, breathe deep and allow the relaxing aromas of the Lavender essential oil to soothe & relax.