Wanderflower Earth Mother Pregnancy Essentials Set

Pregnancy essentials kitSet includes:1x Bump Mask (50ml)1x Stretch Mark Oil (100ml)Formulated with essential oils, vitamin E and jojoba oilSoothe & RelaxA thoughtfully curated gift for pregnancy. Birth and beyond using natural ingredients and remedies to enhance the physical and emotional wellbeing during this precious time of life.Directions:Bump Mask: Apply to clean, dry skin. Unfold the mask and place onto your bump, take 10-15 minutes to completely relax and disconnect from the world around you . Remove the mask and massage excess serum into your bump & hips.Stretch Mark Oil: Pour a few drops of oil into your hands and massage into your skin using circular motions, breathe deep and allow the relaxing aromas of the Lavender essential oil to soothe & relax.
Pregnancy essentials kitFormulated with essential oils, vitamin E and jojoba oilSoothe & Relax

Bump Mask:, Water Aqua Eau, Glycerin, Glycereth, Butanediol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Caster Oil, Hexanediol, Hibiscus Esculentus Fruit Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Fragrance (Parfum), Sodium Hyaluronate, Tacopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Aminomethyl Propanol, Citral, Citronellol, Courmarin, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, Stretch Mark Oil:, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil, Cananga Odoranta Flower Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Flower Extract, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond Oil), Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal
