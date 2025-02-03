Kew Gardens Hand Cream Lavender & Rosemary 75ml

Lavender and Rosemary Scented Volume: 75ml Enriched with shea butter & aloe vera Contains beeswax Cruelty-free and free from parabens Recyclable aluminium tube & cardboard box Nourish hard-working hands with this Kew Gardens Hand Cream, a sumptuous cream with ingredients to keep your skin feeling soft and pampered. This indulgent Kew Gardens Lavender and Rosemary Hand Cream is fragranced with calming lavender, rosemary and a fresh touch of mint. A blend of hay dried lavender flowers and vanilla create the base together with cedar and musks Decorated with beautiful illustrations from Kew’s historical archives. Directions: Gently massage into the skin until the cream has been fully absorbed.

Lavender and Rosemary Scented Size: 75ml Enriched with shea butter & aloe vera Contains beeswax

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Parfum, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Xanthan Gum, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate, Allantoin, Maltodextrin, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Coumaric, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Sodium Hydroxide

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)