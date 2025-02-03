Wanderflower Dream Drifter Pre Sleep Ritual Set

Pre-Sleep Ritual Gift Set

Fragrance: Lavender and Jasmine

Includes: Eye Pillow, Scented Candle, Body Oil & Hand Cream

Packaged in Reusable Metal Tin

Vegan Friendly and Paraben & Cruelty Free

A regular night time routine helps to prepare your body for sleep by allowing your mind & body to wind down, reduces late night stress & anxiety and encourages relaxation.

Treat yourself to this soothing set designed to encourage relaxation and help prepare for a peaceful nights sleep. Take a moment for self-reflection and relaxation before bed.

Set Includes:

- 1 x Eye Pillow

- 1 x Scented Candle (80g)

- 1 x Body Oil (50 ml)

- 1 x Hand Cream (30 ml)

Directions:

Body Oil: Apply a few drops of oil and smooth gently over the skin.

Hand Cream: Apply liberally to hands as often as required.

Eye Pillow:

1. Remove microwaveable insert from the cover.

2. Place in the microwave on a suitable plate ensuring the filling is evenly distributed.

3. Fold the insert if it cannot be positioned flat on the turntable.

4. Ensure turntable can rotate freely and is free of debris and grease that may catch fire.

5. Place a half-filled cup of water in the microwave with the insert. Be careful when removing the cup, it may be very hot. Only use a cup that is suitable for microwave use.

6. Heat up to a maximum of 1 minute for 500-750 watt microwaves and a maximum of 30 seconds for 800-1000 watt microwaves.

7. If it feels too cool for your need after first heating, you may warm it again, in increments, for no more than 15 seconds at a time until the desired temperature is reached.

8. Once heated, allow to cool for 30 seconds, re-insert into the cover and securely fasten.

9. Place over the eyes.