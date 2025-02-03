Yes Studio Self Care Sunday Masking Set x5
Set of 5 MasksMasks for body, hair, face and feetContains naturally derived plant extractsVegan and cruelty freeGood for your skin and the planetThis set includes Body Scrub, Hair Mask, Clay Face Mask, Lip Mask and Foot mask and will be sure to leave you feeling feel the best version of you.This guilt-free set contains naturally derived plant extracts, is vegan and cruelty free.Good for your skin and the planet.Pack includes:1 x Body Scrub1 x 30ml Hair Mask1 x 30ml Peel Off Mask2 x 25ml Foot Masks1 x 6ml Lip Masks
Ingredients
Body Scrub:, Aqua/Water/Eau, Carya Illinoensis (Pecan) Shell Powder, Cetearyl Alcohol, Kohhii Ekisu, Chia Seed Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Tocopherol, Stearic Acid, PEG-60 Sorbitan Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol Oleate, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, Parfum (Fragrance, Glycerin, Carbomer, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acrylamidomethylpropane Sulfonate Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide., Hair mask:, Ozokerite, Bentonite, PEG-100 Stearate, Ananas Sativus (Pineapple) Fruit Extract, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Polyethylene, C20-40 Pareth-40, Lithium Magnesium Silicate, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Peel off clay face mask:, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Passiflora Incarnata (Passionflower) Fruit Extract, Helianthus annuus(Sunflower) Seed Oil, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/ Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 17200 (Red 33), Rosewater lip masks:, Propylene Glycol, Prunus Serotina (Black Cherry) Fruit Extract, Rosa Canina(Rosehip) Fruit Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis(Orange) Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii(Shea) Butter, Hydroxyacetophenone, Foot masks:, Cyclopentasiloxane, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Hyaluronic Acid, Geraniol
