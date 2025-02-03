Yes Studio Self Care Sunday Masking Set x5

Set of 5 Masks Masks for body, hair, face and feet Contains naturally derived plant extracts Vegan and cruelty free Good for your skin and the planet This set includes Body Scrub, Hair Mask, Clay Face Mask, Lip Mask and Foot mask and will be sure to leave you feeling feel the best version of you. This guilt-free set contains naturally derived plant extracts, is vegan and cruelty free. Good for your skin and the planet. Pack includes: 1 x Body Scrub 1 x 30ml Hair Mask 1 x 30ml Peel Off Mask 2 x 25ml Foot Masks 1 x 6ml Lip Masks

Set of 5 Masks Masks for body, hair, face and feet Contains naturally derived plant extracts

Ingredients

Body Scrub:, Aqua/Water/Eau, Carya Illinoensis (Pecan) Shell Powder, Cetearyl Alcohol, Kohhii Ekisu, Chia Seed Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Tocopherol, Stearic Acid, PEG-60 Sorbitan Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol Oleate, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, Parfum (Fragrance, Glycerin, Carbomer, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acrylamidomethylpropane Sulfonate Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide., Hair mask:, Ozokerite, Bentonite, PEG-100 Stearate, Ananas Sativus (Pineapple) Fruit Extract, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Polyethylene, C20-40 Pareth-40, Lithium Magnesium Silicate, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Peel off clay face mask:, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Passiflora Incarnata (Passionflower) Fruit Extract, Helianthus annuus(Sunflower) Seed Oil, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/ Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 17200 (Red 33), Rosewater lip masks:, Propylene Glycol, Prunus Serotina (Black Cherry) Fruit Extract, Rosa Canina(Rosehip) Fruit Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis(Orange) Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii(Shea) Butter, Hydroxyacetophenone, Foot masks:, Cyclopentasiloxane, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Hyaluronic Acid, Geraniol

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)