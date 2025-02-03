Yes Studio Sleep Mask & Pillow Spray

Sleep Mask & Pillow Mist Set

The perfect duo for a restful nights sleep

Soft and sumptuous the eyemask feels wonderfully luxurious over your eyes

Ensure full coverage to block out the light

Paired with the lavender essential oil pillow mist for ultimate relaxation

The elastic strap ensures a secure and comfortable fit.

Lightly spray your pillow or bed-cover before you go to sleep

Allow mist to settle & enjoy the ambience of the fragrance

Only clean with a damp sponge, do not immerse in water