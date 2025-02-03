Bomb Cosmetics Microwave Heat Pack Lucy The Llama

Lucy the Llama microwaveable or freezing body pack

Suitable for microwaving & freezing!

Knitted fabric cover with inner bag containing ceramic and silicone beads

Heat up & hug! These microwaveable heat packs give a lasting warmth to soothe aches and pains as the real lavender buds inside release a relaxing, aromatic fragrance.

Perfect for aches and pains and cosy nights in!

Please follow all heating instruction guidelines on the back on the packaging.

Want to use this for cooling instead? Place in the freezer for atleast 3 hours.