Sass & Belle Napkin Ring Set of 2 Gold Bee

Set of 2 Napkin Rings

Gold Bumble Bee Design

Material: Iron alloy with Gold Finish

Ring Size: 3.5cm Diameter

Due to nature of this product finish may vary

Elevate your dining experience with the elegant Gold Bee Napkin Ring Set.

Perfect for adding a touch of charm to your kitchen or dinner table, these napkin rings are sure to create a buzz at your next gathering.

Crafted from 100% high-quality alloy, each ring features a stunning gold finish that beautifully complements any table setting.

Wrap your linen napkins in style and impress your guests with these unique, bee-themed accessories.

Ideal for both casual and formal occasions, these napkin rings bring a hint of nature-inspired sophistication to your decor.