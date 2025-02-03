Sass & Belle Jewellery Stand Leila Wire Gold

Abstract Face Wire Jewellery Holder

Holds various jewellery types including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more.

Trinket dish at base

Colour: Gold

Material: Iron

Dimensions: L11.8 x W11.8 x H20 cm

Elevate your accessory display with the Leila Wire Gold Jewellery Stand by Sass & Belle. This chic and minimalist jewellery holder features an abstract face design, adding a touch of modern art to your decor. The stand is perfect for organising various jewellery types, from necklaces and bracelets to rings and earrings.

A handy trinket dish at the base provides extra storage for smaller items, making it both stylish and practical. Crafted from durable iron in a sleek gold finish, it’s the perfect blend of functionality and elegance for any dressing table.