Sass & Belle Napkin Ring Set of 2 Monstera Leaf

Sass & Belle Napkin Ring Set of 2 Monstera Leaf
Set of 2 Napkin RingsGold Monstera Leaf DesignMaterial: Iron alloy with Gold FinishRing Size: 3.5cm DiameterDue to nature of this product finish may varyAn on-trend addition to any dining tableElevate your dining experience with the elegant Gold Monstera Leaf Ring Set.Perfect for adding a touch of charm to your kitchen or dinner table, these napkin rings are sure to create a buzz at your next gathering.Crafted from 100% high-quality alloy, each ring features a stunning gold finish that beautifully complements any table setting.Wrap your linen napkins in style and impress your guests with these unique, Monstera Leaf accessories.Ideal for both casual and formal occasions, these napkin rings bring a hint of nature-inspired sophistication to your decor.
