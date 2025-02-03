Sass & Belle Napkin Ring Set of 2 Monstera Leaf

Set of 2 Napkin Rings

Gold Monstera Leaf Design

Material: Iron alloy with Gold Finish

Ring Size: 3.5cm Diameter

Due to nature of this product finish may vary

An on-trend addition to any dining table

Elevate your dining experience with the elegant Gold Monstera Leaf Ring Set.

Perfect for adding a touch of charm to your kitchen or dinner table, these napkin rings are sure to create a buzz at your next gathering.

Crafted from 100% high-quality alloy, each ring features a stunning gold finish that beautifully complements any table setting.

Wrap your linen napkins in style and impress your guests with these unique, Monstera Leaf accessories.

Ideal for both casual and formal occasions, these napkin rings bring a hint of nature-inspired sophistication to your decor.