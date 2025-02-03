Michel Design Works Foaming Hand Soap Island Palm 530ml

Scent: Island Palm Florals Formulated with shea butter and aloe vera The pump dispenses soap as a foam Leaves skin feeling cleansed and moisturised Volume: 530ml Your hands will be feeling the freshness of Island Palm Florals when you use this foaming hand soap. Formulated with aloe vera and shea butter, leaving your skin feeling cleansed and moisturised. Fragrance: Lush island flowers and sweet tropical fruits with tuberose highlights. The elegantly designed bottle makes it the perfect luxury gift. Directions: The pump dispenses perfectly foamed soap which can be rubbed smoothly onto the hands and rinsed off to leave them clean and beautifully fragranced.

Scent: Island Palm Florals Formulated with shea butter and aloe vera The pump dispenses soap as a foam

Ingredients

Water (Aqua, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Glycerin, Fragrance (Parfum), Sodium Chloride, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chrysanthemum Parthenium (Feverfew) Extract, Laminaria Japonica Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Flower Extract, Disodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Acetylated Hydrogenated Lanolin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Polysaccharides, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Hexamidine Diisethionate, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Linalool, Limonene, Red 4 (CI 14700), Yellow 5 (CI 19140)

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)