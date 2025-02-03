Disney Desk Plaque Classic Collectables Snow White

Part of the enchanting Disney Collectibles range, this beautiful piece features Snow White in her characteristic pose, perfectly capturing the charm and innocence of the beloved character. With the heartfelt quote, "Remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine" this item brings a touch of Disney magic into your home.

Measuring approximately 5 x 40 x 2 cm, its sleek and thin design makes it ideal for displaying on a mantel, desk, or shelf without taking up much space. Add a timeless Disney touch to your décor with this charming and subtle collectible.