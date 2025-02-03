Gift Republic Mini Bath Bombs Tropical Rainbow

Pack of 10 scented bath bombs

Mini bath bombs in rainbow colours

Scent: Tropical

Each bomb weighs 15g each

Simply disolve in warm water

Bring some magic to bath time with our Rainbow Bath Bombs. Their fruity, tropical scent will transcend you to a place of pure relaxation that'll make even unicorns jealous!

Directions: Dissolve the bath bombs in warm water. Must be used under Adult Supervision and avoid contact with eyes.