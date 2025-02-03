Gift Republic DIY Pottery Kit

Design your unique pots with this DIY kit

All the essentials needed to create your own pottery.

All in one handy little tin!

Comes with instruction booklet

Dimensions: 11 x 16 x 4 cm

Have you always wanted to learn the craft of pottery? This kit contains all you’ll need to get you started.

You’ll be sculpting everything from mugs to plant pots before you know it.

This kit comes with 500g air dry clay, 5 sculpting tools, cleaning sponge, white paint, sealant and instruction booklet.

It makes the perfect gift for anyone who loves pottery making and are looking to add a new dimension to their home décor!