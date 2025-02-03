Petface Planet 200 Compostable Poop Bags

Unscented

Dimensions: 22 x 30 cm

Material: Poo Bags: 65% PBAT - 35% Cornstarch

Colour: Purple

Compatible with pet face planet poo bag dispenser

Dispose of dog mess quickly and easily with these unscented compostable poo bags. Quick and easy to use.

Dispose of used bags responsibly in a designated waste bin.

Pack contains 200 bags

EN13432 Certified for compostability.

20 bags per roll 10 rolls per pack. Compostable Made from vegetable based materials.

