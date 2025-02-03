Marketplace.
image 1 of Bomb Cosmetics Lip Balm Appley Ever After

Bomb Cosmetics Lip Balm Appley Ever After

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.00

£7.00/each

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bomb Cosmetics Lip Balm Appley Ever After
Introducing our unique Apple and Almond Lip Balm, the perfect blend of nature’s goodness crafted into a convenient stick form.This exceptional lip balm combines the crisp, refreshing scent of apple with the warm, nutty aroma of almond, creating a delightful sensory experience that will leave your lips feeling and smelling fantastic.Each application delivers a soothing and hydrating touch, ensuring your lips remain soft, smooth, and protected against the elements.The unique formula is designed to glide on effortlessly, offering a non-greasy finish that makes it ideal for everyday use.Packaged in a sleek, easy-to-carry stick, this lip balm is perfect for on-the-go application.Whether you’re at work, at the gym, or out with friends, a quick swipe will keep your lips feeling fresh and moisturized.
Easy to apply with a twistScent: Applealmond and spiceSize:4.5g/0.15oz

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Adipic Acid/Diethylene Glycol/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Lanolin Alcohol, Octyl methoxycinnamate, Candelilla Cera, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Aroma (Flavor), Paraffin, BHT.
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here