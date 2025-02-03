Mona Lisa Plate 10" Tongue

This Cheeky Mona Lisa Plate 10″ is a unique and quirky addition to any home decor. The iconic image of Mona Lisa with her tongue out adds a playful twist to the classic masterpiece. Measuring 10 inches in diameter, this ceramic plate is the perfect size for serving appetizers, desserts, or even displaying as a decorative piece on a shelf or wall. The black and white color scheme gives it a modern and stylish look that will complement any kitchen or dining room. Made from high-quality ceramic, this plate is not only visually appealing but also durable and long-lasting. The 2cm depth of the plate makes it ideal for holding a variety of foods without any spillage. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply enjoying a meal with your family, this Mona Lisa themed plate is sure to be a conversation starter. It’s a great way to add a touch of art and humor to your table setting. This plate would make a fantastic gift for art lovers, collectors, or anyone with a sense of humor. It’s a fun and creative way to pay homage to one of the most famous paintings in the world while adding a modern twist. Whether you choose to use it for serving food or simply display it as a piece of art, this Mona Lisa themed plate is sure to bring a smile to your face every time you see it. Add a touch of whimsy to your home with this unique and eye-catching piece.

Mona Lisa Themed Plate Ceramic Plate Size: 10″, W25.5cm x H25.5cm x D2cm

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)