Bomb Cosmetics Lip Scrub Sherbet Lemon

Lip treatment designed exfoliate lips

Introducing our revolutionary Lip Scrub Stick, an innovative leap in lip care designed for the modern beauty enthusiast.

This unique stick form combines the efficacy of a traditional lip scrub with the convenience and precision of a lip balm.

Encased in a sleek, easy-to-use applicator, it allows for a mess-free, on-the-go exfoliation experience that fits seamlessly into your daily routine.

Infused with the refreshing and tangy scent of lemon sherbet, our Lip Scrub Stick not only revitalizes your senses but also pampers your lips with its delightful aroma.

Enriched with natural exfoliants and nourishing ingredients, it gently sloughs off dead skin cells, revealing smoother, softer lips beneath.

Embrace the simplicity and efficacy of our Lemon Sherbet Lip Scrub Stick and transform your lip care routine with a touch of zesty elegance.