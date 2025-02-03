English Soap Anniversary Hand Cream English Lavender 75ml

Lavender scented

Volume: 75ml

Enriched with shea butter & aloe vera

Contains beeswax

Cruelty-free and free from parabens

Recyclable aluminium tube & cardboard box

Give hands the attention they deserve with this Anniversary English Lavender Hand Cream, packed full of ingredients to keep your skin feeling soft and protected.

With colourful packaging inspired by the nature and wildlife that surrounds the farm where we make our products.

This sumptuous Anniversary English Lavender Hand Cream has an aromatic scent with calming notes of lavender and rosemary, with a fresh character from a touch of mint.

Shea Butter: its high concentration of vitamins and fatty acids make it an excellent product for smoothing, soothing and conditioning your skin.

Aloe Vera: helps to moisturise, soothe, and hydrate the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties and supports the production of collagen.