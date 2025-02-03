Sass & Belle Bamboo Straws Set of 6

Eco-Friendly Reusable Straws

Made of Bamboo

Includes 6 straws, a cleaner and cotton storage pouch

Length 20cm

Say goodbye to single use plastics

Featuring six straws, a cleaner and cotton storage pouch, this wonderful everyday reusable set brings planet-friendly materials to the pleasure of everyday beverages.

This item has been hand-polished and crafted from natural bamboo which may cause subtle variations in the colour and engraving, making each one beautifully unique.