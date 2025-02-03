Marketplace.
image 1 of Sass & Belle Tea For One Teapot and Teacup Set Frida

Sass & Belle Tea For One Teapot and Teacup Set Frida

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.00

£22.00/each

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sass & Belle Tea For One Teapot and Teacup Set Frida
Tea for One Set by Sass & BelleInspired by the wonderful Frida in an uplifting colour palletteThey fit together perfectlyNot suitable for the Microwave or DishwasherMaterial: DolomiteTransform your tea break into a vibrant experience with this beautiful teapot and teacup for one.Shaped and inspired by our wonderful Frida in an uplifting colour pallette with bunches of florals.Store proudly in your home kitchen or be the envy of your office.An ideal gift for tea enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates unique home décor, this set adds a touch of sophistication to any tea time.
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here