Sass & Belle Tea For One Teapot and Teacup Set Frida

Tea for One Set by Sass & Belle

Inspired by the wonderful Frida in an uplifting colour pallette

They fit together perfectly

Not suitable for the Microwave or Dishwasher

Material: Dolomite

Transform your tea break into a vibrant experience with this beautiful teapot and teacup for one.

Shaped and inspired by our wonderful Frida in an uplifting colour pallette with bunches of florals.

Store proudly in your home kitchen or be the envy of your office.

An ideal gift for tea enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates unique home décor, this set adds a touch of sophistication to any tea time.