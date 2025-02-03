Woodbridge Bath Bomb Splash of Diamonds 140g

Gift Boxed Bath Bomb Fragrance: Fresh Leaves your skin feeling smooth & hydrated Allow to fully dissolve under warm water Paraben free & not tested on animals Luxurious fragrance of cool clear waters, subtle musk, and crisp fresh air. Sensuous and captivating, this fragrance will continue to entice you as it lingers on your skin. Comes beautifully boxed ready for gifting. Directions: Run a warm bath and add the fizzer. Sit back and watch the magic happen! Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, AOS, PEG-400, Coconut Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methyipropional, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Salicylate, Cl 42090, Cl 19140, Cl 17200

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, AOS, PEG-400, Coconut Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methyipropional, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Salicylate, Cl 42090, Cl 19140, Cl 17200

Number of uses

1

