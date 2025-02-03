Marketplace.
Woodbridge Bath Bomb Splash of Diamonds 140g

Gift Boxed Bath BombFragrance: FreshLeaves your skin feeling smooth & hydratedAllow to fully dissolve under warm waterParaben free & not tested on animalsLuxurious fragrance of cool clear waters, subtle musk, and crisp fresh air. Sensuous and captivating, this fragrance will continue to entice you as it lingers on your skin.Comes beautifully boxed ready for gifting.Directions: Run a warm bath and add the fizzer. Sit back and watch the magic happen!Ingredients:Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, AOS, PEG-400, Coconut Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methyipropional, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Salicylate, Cl 42090, Cl 19140, Cl 17200
Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, AOS, PEG-400, Coconut Oil, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methyipropional, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Salicylate, Cl 42090, Cl 19140, Cl 17200

Number of uses

1
