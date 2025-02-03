Marketplace.
Bomb Cosmetics Lip Balm Strawberry Cheesecake

Bomb Cosmetics Lip Balm Strawberry Cheesecake
Introducing our uniquely delightful Strawberry Cheesecake Lip Balm, designed to pamper your lips with both flavor and nourishment.This lip balm comes in a convenient stick form, making it perfect for on-the-go application and ensuring that your lips stay luscious and hydrated no matter where you are.Infused with the sweet, creamy scent of strawberry cheesecake, this lip balm offers a sensory experience that is both indulgent and irresistible.Perfect for everyday use, it keeps your lips moisturized and adds a subtle, natural sheen.Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for a unique gift, our Strawberry Cheesecake Lip Balm is a delightful choice that combines the charm of a favorite dessert with the essential care your lips deserve.
Easy to apply with a twistScent: Strawberry cheesecakeSize: 4.5g/0.15oz

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Adipic Acid/Diethylene Glycol/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Lanolin Alcohol, Octyl methoxycinnamate, Candelilla Cera, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Parfum (Fragrance), Paraffin, Aroma (Flavor), BHT.
