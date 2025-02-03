Sass & Belle Tea For One Teapot and Teacup Set Celestial

Tea for One Set by Sass & Belle

Teapot holds 280ml and Teacup holds up to 210ml

The fit together perfectly

Dishwasher safe

Not suitable for the Microwave

Made of Porcelain

Elevate your tea experience with this charming porcelain teapot and teacup set, designed to hold 280ml and 210ml.

Perfectly crafted for both functionality and style, this set is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, though not suitable for microwave use.

The elegant design allows the teapot and teacup to fit together seamlessly, making it a delightful decorative accessory for your kitchen.

Features "Enjoy a cup of Postivitea" quote

An ideal gift for tea enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates unique home décor, this set adds a touch of sophistication to any tea time.