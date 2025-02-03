Yes Studio Exfolisting Shower Gel Lavender 500ml

Helps to Relax the Body & Mind

Infused with Magnesium

Scented with Lavender, Sandalwood & Mandarin

500ml

Vegan & Cruelty Free

Indulge in ultimate relaxation with this product that promotes calming effects on both the body and mind.

Enriched with magnesium and scented with a blend of lavender, sandalwood, and mandarin, it provides a soothing experience.

The vegan and cruelty-free formula ensures that you can unwind and relieve stress guilt-free.