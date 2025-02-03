Gift Republic Mini Bath Bombs Gin & Tonic

Pack of 10 scented bath bombs

Mini bath bombs with iridescent finish

Scent: Fruity

Each bomb weighs 15g each

Simply disolve in warm water

Love the refreshing feeling of a gin and tonic? Recreate the refreshing magic in the bath tub with these mini silvery white bath bombs.

Watch them fizz while adding sophistication to your tub. Use in baths to add a nice scent and shimmer.

Directions: Dissolve the bath bombs in warm water.