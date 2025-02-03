Yes Studio Born Lippy Lip Masks 2pc

Pamper your lips with these nourishing Lip Masks, designed to hydrate and soothe even the driest lips. Each mask has a volume of 6ml, these lip masks are enriched with shea butter, known for its deeply moisturizing properties. It will leave your lips feeling soft, smooth, and intensely nourished, while imparting a subtle, nutty scent.

Suitable for all skin types, with a vegan and cruelty-free formula ensures your lips receive the care they deserve without any harmful ingredients.

Perfect for daily use, this lip mask provides long-lasting hydration, leaving your lips looking and feeling their best.

Treat your lips to ultimate moisture and comfort!