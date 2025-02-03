Marketplace.
image 1 of Gift Republic Trivia Game Age Gap

Gift Republic Trivia Game Age Gap

No ratings yet

Write a review

£17.50

£17.50/each

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Gift Republic Trivia Game Age Gap
Gather together for a battle of the agesKids against the adults, competing to see who knows the mostQuestions cover four categories: music, film, tech and sportSuitable for 2-4 playersAges 6 and upBox Dimensions: 17 x 17 x 7cmGet ready for the ultimate showdown with the Kids vs Adults Trivia Game! Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled competition where kids go head-to-head with adults to see who knows the most. With questions covering four exciting categories—music, film, tech, and sport—there’s something for everyone. Suitable for 2-4 players, ages 6 and up, this game is perfect for family game nights or parties. Packaged in a compact box, it's easy to take anywhere for hours of trivia fun!
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here