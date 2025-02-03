Gift Republic Trivia Game Age Gap

Gather together for a battle of the ages Kids against the adults, competing to see who knows the most Questions cover four categories: music, film, tech and sport Suitable for 2-4 players Ages 6 and up Box Dimensions: 17 x 17 x 7cm Get ready for the ultimate showdown with the Kids vs Adults Trivia Game! Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled competition where kids go head-to-head with adults to see who knows the most. With questions covering four exciting categories—music, film, tech, and sport—there’s something for everyone. Suitable for 2-4 players, ages 6 and up, this game is perfect for family game nights or parties. Packaged in a compact box, it's easy to take anywhere for hours of trivia fun!

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)