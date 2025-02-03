Gift Republic Stacking Game Ramen

Stack the ingredients onto the ramen bow

Suitable for 6 years+

A great family activity

Suitable for 2-4 players

How steady are you with chopsticks?

In this tasty, tense, toppling game you must open your noodle pot and go head to head with your friends, stacking ingredients into your ramen bowl.

Don’t spill the soup or it’s game over!