Gift Republic Game Stacking Dog-saster

Make sure to stay pawsitive and keep a steady hand

The aim of the game is to stack those pooches

Contains 5 x Orange, 5 x Yellow and 5 x Black dogs

Suitable for ages 6+

Box size: 21 x 7 x 7cm

Challenge yourself or raise the woof with friends, as you stack those pooches.

The last person to stack a pooch without them tumbling will be ulti-mutt champion!