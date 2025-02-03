University Games Murder Mystery Party Pasta Passion And Pistols

Dive into a thrilling evening of intrigue with the Passion, Pasta and Pistols Murder Mystery Game, where culinary delights meet a chilling whodunit. Set in La Speranza, New York City's beloved Italian restaurant, players will unravel the mystery behind restaurateur Pepi Roni's shocking demise, shot in the back with his own pistol. Perfect for 8 players aged 14 and up, this game provides everything you need for an unforgettable murder mystery dinner party, including invites, character booklets, and creative suggestions for recipes, music, and decor.

8 Players 14 Years+ Everything you need to serve up the perfect murder mystery dinner party

