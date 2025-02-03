Marketplace.
Animo Glass Etched Gin Glass Let It Snow

Beautiful sandblast engraved gin balloon glassHand decorated in the UKCapacity: 650mlMaterial: GlassPresented in a gift boxHand wash onlyThis attractive glass is beautifully decorated using the traditional sandblasting techniques.All decoration is completed by hand in the UK.Each hand etched glass piece arrives wrapped in tissue paper and in a gift box making it the perfect gift!
