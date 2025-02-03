Mona Lisa Plate 7" Tongue

This Cheeky Mona Lisa Plate 7″ is a unique and quirky addition to any home decor. The plate features the iconic Mona Lisa painting, but with a playful twist – she is depicted with her tongue out. This unexpected and humorous detail adds a modern and fun touch to the classic artwork. The black and white color scheme keeps the design sleek and sophisticated, making it a versatile piece that can easily fit into any style of interior design. Made from high-quality ceramic, this plate is not only visually appealing but also durable and practical. The 7-inch size makes it perfect for serving small snacks, appetizers, or desserts. Whether you choose to display it on a shelf as a decorative piece or use it for serving purposes, this plate is sure to be a conversation starter and a focal point in any room. The dimensions of W18cm x H18cm x D2cm make it a compact and easy-to-store item. This Mona Lisa themed plate is a great gift idea for art lovers, collectors, or anyone with a sense of humor. It is a fun and creative way to pay homage to one of the most famous paintings in the world while adding a touch of whimsy to your living space. Whether you are looking to add a pop of personality to your kitchen or dining room, or simply want to inject some fun into your home decor, this plate is the perfect choice. Get your hands on this unique piece and bring a smile to your face every time you see Mona Lisa sticking her tongue out!

Mona Lisa Themed Plate Ceramic Plate Size: 7″, W18cm x H18cm x D2cm

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)