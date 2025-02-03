Gift Republic Trivia Quiz Geek Gamer

100 fun filled questions for nostalgic Gamer Geeks Example: In what year was Nintendo 64 released? Retro style packaging in compact size Box Dimensions: 11 x 7 x 3cm The perfect gift for that geeky friend! Level up your game nights with the Trivia Quiz Geek Gamer! Packed with 100 fun-filled questions, this quiz is perfect for nostalgic gamer geeks eager to test their knowledge of classic gaming moments. From iconic consoles to memorable games, you’ll be challenged with questions like, "In what year was the Nintendo 64 released?" Presented in a retro-style compact box, this quiz makes the perfect gift for that geeky friend or any gaming enthusiast. Get ready to relive the golden age of gaming and see who knows the most about the virtual worlds we love!

