Gift Republic Stacking Game Unicorn

A fun game of balance

Includes 15 mini unicorns

5 Blue, 5 Pink and 5 White

Build your unicorn tower and see who can stack the highest!

Box Dimensions: ‎21 x 7 x 6.7 cm

Recommended age: 6+

Test your balancing skills with the magical Unicorn Stacking Game! This fun-filled game includes 15 mini unicorns—5 blue, 5 pink, and 5 white—ready for you to stack into a towering display of unicorns. Challenge your friends and family to see who can stack the highest without toppling the tower!

Perfect for kids aged 6 and up, this game encourages patience, coordination, and a touch of whimsy. Let the stacking adventure begin!