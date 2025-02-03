Gift Republic 100 Beers Bucket List Scratch Poster

100 Beers to taste

Poster size 42 x 60cm

Scratch off a square as you drink

One hundred of the best beers from around the world

Perfect Gift for beer lover or Dad

The Bucket List poster is here to guide you through your journey of tasting one hundred of the best beers from around the world.

Pop a cap, put your feet up and enjoy a cold one from the list.

Once you've finished your beer, scratch to reveal the iconic illustration beneath before you reach for your next one!

Poster dimensions: 42 x 60cm (approx.)

Tip! Use an eraser to scratch off more precisely.