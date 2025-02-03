Gift Republic Bath Bomb You Are A Star with Gold Shimmer

Star Shaped Bath Bomb

A unique gold-shimmering sparkle design

Scent: Sparkling Citrus

Out of this world gift for the star in your life

Transform bath time with the luxurious Star Shaped Bath Bomb! This unique bath bomb features a dazzling gold-shimmering sparkle design that adds a touch of magic to your soak. Infused with a refreshing sparkling citrus scent, it creates an invigorating and uplifting experience.

Perfect as an out-of-this-world gift for the star in your life, this bath bomb brings relaxation and a little bit of sparkle to any bath routine. Treat yourself or someone special to a celestial escape with this delightful bath bomb!