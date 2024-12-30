Marketplace.
Premier Dinner Candles Unscented 25cm Gold Pack of 12

£16.00

£16.00/each

Premier Dinner Candles Unscented 25cm Gold Pack of 12
Add a touch of ambience to the table or room..Whether it be a romantic meal for 2 or just on the mantelpiece in your favourite candle holder, these gold dinner candles will set the mood.
Box of 12 candlesFoil coatedBurn Time: 7.5 hours approxUnscented CandleSize: H 25 x W 2cm
