Mona Lisa Plate 10″ Headphones

This Mona Lisa Plate 10″ Headphones is a unique and modern twist on the classic masterpiece. The iconic Mona Lisa is depicted wearing headphones, giving her a contemporary and edgy look. The black and white color scheme adds a sleek and stylish touch to the design, making it a perfect addition to any modern home decor. The plate measures 7 inches in diameter, with dimensions of W25.5cm x H25.5cm x D2cm, making it a versatile piece that can be used for serving snacks, displaying as a decorative piece, or even hanging on the wall as a piece of art. Crafted from high-quality ceramic, this plate is not only visually appealing but also durable and long-lasting. The glossy finish adds a touch of elegance to the design, making it a standout piece in any room. Whether you’re a fan of classical art or contemporary design, this Mona Lisa themed plate is sure to catch the eye of anyone who sees it. It’s a conversation starter and a statement piece that will add a touch of personality to your home. Whether you’re a collector of unique plates or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind piece to add to your home decor, this Mona Lisa themed plate is a must-have. Its combination of classic art and modern design makes it a versatile piece that can be displayed in a variety of ways. Add it to your collection of decorative plates, use it to serve appetizers at your next gathering, or hang it on the wall as a piece of art. No matter how you choose to display it, this plate is sure to be a standout piece that will impress your guests and add a touch of creativity to your space.

Size: 10″, W25.5cm x H25.5cm x D2cm

