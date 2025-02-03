Marketplace.
image 1 of University Games Murder Mystery Party Case Files Black Hawk

University Games Murder Mystery Party Case Files Black Hawk

University Games Murder Mystery Party Case Files Black Hawk
Experience the ultimate fusion of detective and action gameplay with our thrilling mystery game, where you take on the role of a mastermind controlling a team of field agents through the WhatsApp or Telegram smartphone applications.This immersive experience allows you to communicate in real-time, sending and receiving crucial information essential to pulling off a high-stakes mission.Dive deep into the world of espionage with Physical Intel, using real-world artifacts like photos, restaurant menus, emails, and magazines to meticulously plan and execute your operation.The stakes couldn't be higher as you work to thwart a dangerous cartel from enlisting a notorious hacking group intent on disrupting global law enforcement.Your mission? Divert the illicit payments from a crooked bank and redirect the funds to a nonprofit organization, ensuring the victory of the good guys.This game, perfect for true crime fans and lovers of action-packed adventures, places you at the center of a special operation straight out of your favorite movies.With a game duration of up to 150 minutes, it's an exhilarating experience for 1-5 players aged 17+, making it an ideal choice for an unforgettable evening at home with family or friends.
1-5 PlayersUse real world apps to solve the crimeSuitable for 17+
