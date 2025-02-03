University Games Murder Mystery Party Case Files Black Hawk

Experience the ultimate fusion of detective and action gameplay with our thrilling mystery game, where you take on the role of a mastermind controlling a team of field agents through the WhatsApp or Telegram smartphone applications.

This immersive experience allows you to communicate in real-time, sending and receiving crucial information essential to pulling off a high-stakes mission.

Dive deep into the world of espionage with Physical Intel, using real-world artifacts like photos, restaurant menus, emails, and magazines to meticulously plan and execute your operation.

The stakes couldn't be higher as you work to thwart a dangerous cartel from enlisting a notorious hacking group intent on disrupting global law enforcement.

Your mission? Divert the illicit payments from a crooked bank and redirect the funds to a nonprofit organization, ensuring the victory of the good guys.

This game, perfect for true crime fans and lovers of action-packed adventures, places you at the center of a special operation straight out of your favorite movies.

With a game duration of up to 150 minutes, it's an exhilarating experience for 1-5 players aged 17+, making it an ideal choice for an unforgettable evening at home with family or friends.