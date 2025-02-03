University Games Murder Mystery Party Champagne Murder

It's 1967, and you're spending the weekend at the home of Lord Michael Jagged. But as your group gathers, the shocking news is revealed: Lord Michael is dead. And if he was murdered, one of you was responsible.

Your guests for the evening become characters suspected of the crime in question.

The crime must be solved before the evening is out.

It is in each guest's best interest to prove their innocence by interrogating their fellow suspects until the murderer is exposed.

Includes character booklets, party invitations, nametags, crime scene clues, party planning booklet and online access for video or audio clues

Invite your friends to dress up and play the roles of the devious suspects, each with his or her own character booklet with roles and background info

