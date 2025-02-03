Marketplace.
image 1 of Premier Artificial Textured Candle Warm White 18cm

Premier Artificial Textured Candle Warm White 18cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Premier Artificial Textured Candle Warm White 18cm
Made from authentic wax, this candle looks and feels just like the real thing.Designed specifically for indoor environments18cm tall perfect for tabletops, mantels, or as part of a decorative display.Requires: 3 x AA Batteries (NOT INCLUDED)Bring the cozy ambiance of a real candle to your indoor space with this stunning FlickaBrights Battery Operated Candle.Crafted from genuine wax, this 18cm tall candle offers the most realistic flame effect available, creating the perfect atmosphere without the worry of an open flame.No need for messy wires or open flames. Powered by batteries, this candle is easy to use and place anywhere in your home.Set the candle to automatically turn off after a certain period, conserving battery life and ensuring safety.18cm tall perfect for tabletops, mantels, or as part of a decorative display.
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here