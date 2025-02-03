Premier Artificial Textured Candle Warm White 18cm

Made from authentic wax, this candle looks and feels just like the real thing.

Designed specifically for indoor environments

18cm tall perfect for tabletops, mantels, or as part of a decorative display.

Requires: 3 x AA Batteries (NOT INCLUDED)

Bring the cozy ambiance of a real candle to your indoor space with this stunning FlickaBrights Battery Operated Candle.

Crafted from genuine wax, this 18cm tall candle offers the most realistic flame effect available, creating the perfect atmosphere without the worry of an open flame.

No need for messy wires or open flames. Powered by batteries, this candle is easy to use and place anywhere in your home.

Set the candle to automatically turn off after a certain period, conserving battery life and ensuring safety.

