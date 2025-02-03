Sons 0.25 Derma Roller - 540 0.25mm Microneedles - Supports Hair Growth

WHAT IS A DERMA ROLLER? A derma roller is a micro-needling device used to help stimulate collagen in the skin and hair follicles to assist with skincare and boost hair growth. Each roller has 540 microneedles that are 0.25mm long

HOW DOES IT WORK? The derma roller uses 540 microneedles to make multiple microincisions in the scalp and skin, increasing blood flow and oxygen in the affected area. This stimulates active hair follicles and reawakens dormant ones, boosting hair growth

HOW DO I USE IT? Disinfect the derma roller and wash the targeted skin area before use. Gently roll the derma roller vertically and horizontally across the targeted area 10-14 times. Only use 2-3 times per week

HOW FAST DOES IT WORK? With a structured routine, you will start to see the results of the derma roller within 8-12 weeks. For better results, combine therapy with our Minoxidil 5% solution, the micro needling helps with absorption of the serum

WHY SHOULD I USE THIS? The derma roller is an ideal treatment option for people who suffer from hair loss as well as thinning hair, both on the scalp and facial hair. It is a painless procedure that can also improve skin health