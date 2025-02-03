VonShef 3 in 1 Egg Boiler, Poacher and Omelette Maker 500W

VonShef 3 in 1 Egg Boiler, Poacher & Omelette Maker Machine However you like your eggs in the morning, level up your breakfasts with the VonShef egg boiler. Featuring a 4-egg poacher tray, two different sized omelette trays, and two 8-egg boiling trays, satisfy any craving with ease, from fluffy filled omelettes to perfectly runny poached or boiled eggs. 500W Electric Egg Cooker with Automatic Shut Off | Max 16 Egg Capacity Perfect for hosting large family gatherings, level up your spread with hard or soft boiled eggs, crack-free every time thanks to the egg piercer – you’ll have your guests asking after your cooking secrets! Or, if you fancy a change from traditional boiled eggs, to mix it up simply switch the trays in an instant and use as an omelette maker machine or a poached egg maker. Whatever scrumptious style of egg you decide to rustle up, do it safely with the automatic switch off and overheat protection. 16 Boiled Egg Capacity High on both quality and quantity. Don’t skimp on quality for quantity; use the measuring cup and piercer for tasty results every time. Deep-Filled Omelettes Ideal for nutritious light bites and bigger meals. Make the omelette the star of your dish with the large tray or use the smaller tray for two sides. Egg Poaching Attachment Perfectly poach up to four eggs at once. Serve up the breakfast goods for the whole family with the 4-egg capacity poacher shelf. Versatile Removable Trays To cater for larger crowds and smaller portions. With space for 8 boiled eggs on each, your egg steamer includes two trays for hard or soft boiling.

Cook 16 or 8 eggs for smaller helpings Automatic switch off for perfect eggs every time Durable stainless steel & non-BPA plastic lid

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)