VonShef Plate Warmer Electric for 10 Plates Double Insulated

Serve up a feast with your VonShef plate warmer, designed to save your hard work in the kitchen going to waste and ensure your food is enjoyed piping hot, suitable for 10 plates with one on top and one underneath.

Your 200W electric plate warmer heats up to its max temperature of 73°C in just 20 minutes, saving you the stress of yet another thing to prep early for your Christmas dinner or Sunday roast.

This clever insulated sleeve will evenly heat full-sized dinner plates ready for serving. Keep your plates warm and dry thanks to built-in humidity protection.

The concertina-style design folds and allows you to stack up to 10 plates on top of one another.

The plate warmer also features cool-touch cotton sleeves for optimum safety during use.

Measuring L198 x W30cm when extended and L30 x W30cm when folded, easily store your electric plate heater in small spaces, or take it with you on family holidays.

With an aluminium inner for heat conduction, simply remove the cotton outer for easy cleaning to keep your plate heater looking sleek, with its classic quilted design.