Marketplace.
image 1 of VonShef Plate Warmer Electric for 10 Plates Double Insulated

VonShef Plate Warmer Electric for 10 Plates Double Insulated

No ratings yet

Write a review
Product data sheet
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonShef Plate Warmer Electric for 10 Plates Double Insulated
Serve up a feast with your VonShef plate warmer, designed to save your hard work in the kitchen going to waste and ensure your food is enjoyed piping hot, suitable for 10 plates with one on top and one underneath.Your 200W electric plate warmer heats up to its max temperature of 73°C in just 20 minutes, saving you the stress of yet another thing to prep early for your Christmas dinner or Sunday roast.This clever insulated sleeve will evenly heat full-sized dinner plates ready for serving. Keep your plates warm and dry thanks to built-in humidity protection.The concertina-style design folds and allows you to stack up to 10 plates on top of one another.The plate warmer also features cool-touch cotton sleeves for optimum safety during use.Measuring L198 x W30cm when extended and L30 x W30cm when folded, easily store your electric plate heater in small spaces, or take it with you on family holidays.With an aluminium inner for heat conduction, simply remove the cotton outer for easy cleaning to keep your plate heater looking sleek, with its classic quilted design.
Ensure your food is enjoyed piping hotFor 10 plates alternated on top and underneathHeats up to a temperature of 73°C in 20 minutes
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here